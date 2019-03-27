New Edubiase players to dialogue with Owner over decision to boycott NC' Special Competition

Captain of Division One Club, Stephen Manu has disclosed that the players are not happy with the club's President Abdul Salam Yakubu over its decision to boycott the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
According to Stephen Manu, the club's owner decided to boycott the Special Competition due to him being unfairly treated.
New Edubiase was leading the league table in their zone before the league was truncated following Anas expose.
However, the lanky striker feels the Abdul Salam Yakubu should have a second thought about his decision to withdraw from the special Competition because the players will get opportunities to avail their talent following the return of football activities.
“We are meeting with our President today on his decision to withdraw from the NC special competition and we are going to tell him we the players want to play the Special Competition “
“Talking On Radio is Different so we the players are waiting to meet him face to face so we talk and am confident we are going to play after the meeting, all the players are down after hearing the Comments of our President on Radio “
“We will convince him about the reasons we need to play, am thinking about the young players who are going to miss the opportunity to exhibit their talent so we have to play”
“Our President insist not to play because he feels he’s not been treated fairly because he thinks he would have qualified for the Premier League “
The former Asante Kotoko striker further added that due to the football in activities in the country, players are not being paid and through the special competition they will get some money to make earns meat.
“Players are not being paid since the Expose’ and now we depend on our families to survive “
The Normalization Committee on Monday, March 26 launched its Special Competition and set to commence this weekend.
62 out of the 64 clubs have confirmed their participation with exception of New Edubiase and Stallions FC (formerly Wa All Stars).
Each club will receive a participation fee of Ghc 30,000 with the winner gets Ghc 200,000 while the runner up takes home Ghc 150,000.
