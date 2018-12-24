Newcastle fans jab Christian Atsu’s display vs Fulham

Newcastle United were held to a 0-0 draw at home against Fulham over the weekend.
Rafa Benitez will be very disappointed to have dropped points at home to one of the poorest teams in the division.
The Magpies failed to take their chances and Fulham held on for a point. The home side are now 15th on the table and Fulham remain bottom after the draw.
The away side could have easily won the game towards the end but Lascelles did well to keep out the likes of Mitrovic.
Newcastle struggled to create too many chances and the likes of Atsu put in another ineffective performance down the wing.
Benitez will have to improve his wide options in January if he wants to add more sharpness and creativity to his attack.
Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Christian Atsu’s performance against Fulham on Saturday.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.