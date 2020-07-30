Newcastle United takeover falls through as Saudi-led consortium pulls out

NIA announces new dates for mop-up exercise in 3 regions The National Identification Authority (NIA) has come out with new dates to do a…

Coronavirus: Trump sticks by discredited hydroxychloroquine US President Donald Trump has again defended the use of hydroxychloroquine to…

Andre Ayew remains coy on Swansea City future Andre Ayew has remained coy on his long term future at Swansea City Despite…