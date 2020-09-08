Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) pledges massive support for African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU)

The Nigeria Football Federation has pledged to provide all the necessary assistance within its capacity to support the African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU).
The newly established body has been created to steer, develop and promote the game of beach soccer on the African continent.
Speaking on behalf of the NFF, the General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi made clear the desire to empower beach soccer stakeholders in Nigeria and on the continent to.
The positive pronouncements were made when ABSU executives team paid a courtesy visit to the offices of the nation’s supreme football-governing body inside the National Stadium in Abuja on Monday.
“I am happy that the African Beach Soccer Union is headed by a Nigerian; a hardworking, energetic and enthusiastic young man, with so many other Nigerians in the various committees. We will encourage and support you within our capacity, and I urge you to work diligently and make transparency, probity and accountability your watchwords", he said.
President of the Union Mahmud Hadejia who also doubles as the Chairman of the Kebbi State Beach Soccer Association, assured that the body is determined to ensure even more popularity for beach soccer on the African continent, through the pragmatic encouragement of Clubs and Leagues across the 54 countries.
He said in a concluding remark;
"The Union would rely extensively on the guidance of the and wisdom of the NFF in its operations, as well all other Federations involved across the continent to avoid conflict of situations with other established beach soccer groups and interests to ensure a successful development".
The Union is however made up of technocrats, active and former referees, active and former administrators, coaches, marketing experts, media chieftains, enthusiasts and keen followers of the game.
It is no rocket science that beach soccer in Africa needs a lot of hard work to encourage the game from the grassroots then gradually nurture it to the international front.
Mr. Hadejia’s team that visited the NFF included Arc. Taye Olajide (General Secretary); Mrs. Aisha Augie Kuta (Media); Coach Abdullahi Isa (Technical); Adebayo Akande (Competitions); Nasir Auwal (media); Saraki Oladimeji (secretariat); Hussaini Abdullahi (Logistics) and; Olayinka Elebute (Media).
