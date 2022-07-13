Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to serve on Nsoatreman FC Board

Newly promoted Nsoatreman Football Club have announced the newly constituted board that will steer the affairs of the club
The board will be chaired by Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the owner of the club who doubles as the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.
He is joined on the board by Politician Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye as members.
Others are Joseph Cudjoe, George Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, Kingsley Antwi, Aziz Abubakar, Foriwaa Agnes, James Abu.
They have also made some appointments to the club's management committee headed by Major Kwame Baah as the Chief Executive Officer, who will be deputized by Ansu Febri.
Ubaidu Alhassan is the Operations Manager whilst Jowel Gyempe will serve as the Media Relations Officer.