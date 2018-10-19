No Kotoko supporter or official approached me - Patrick Razak

AC Horoya new signing Patrick Razak says he was never approached by a Kotoko supporter or official for a move to the Porcupine Warriors.
Patrick Razak has reiterated that there was no approach or bid from the Porcupine Warrior fraternity.
The new AC Horoya signing was heavenly linked to joining Kotoko prior to his move to the Guinean giants.
Read also:Patrick Razak signs for Guinean giants AC Horoya
“Yes, I also heard things like that but the truth of the matter is no one from Kotoko approached me or my managers,” he told Peace FM.
“No Kotoko supporter of official approached me and so they were all rumours created by certain people.”
Read also:Patrick Razak lands in Guinea ahead of AC Horoya move
Razak joined AC Horoya from Hearts of Oak on a two-year deal.