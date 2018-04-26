No Real Madrid contact over Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid have had no contact with Liverpool over a move for Mohamed Salah, Sky Sports News understands.
On Thursday, Liverpool were reported to have told Real Madrid that £200m would not be enough to sign the PFA Player of the Year.
Salah has four years remaining on his contract at Anfield after signing from Roma for £34m last summer.
Roma chairman James Pallotta has since admitted Liverpool got an "unbelievable bargain" in the deal, with Salah having gone on to score 43 goals in 47 games for the club this season.
His form has prompted calls for him to be placed alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for Ballon d'or contention.
Salah scored twice in Liverpool's 5-2 win over Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final this week, and could yet face Real Madrid - who beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in their last-four first leg - in the final.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said earlier this month he "knows" Salah will remain at the club.
"It's not the situation where I would even think about it," said Klopp, when asked if Salah could leave.
Source:Skysports