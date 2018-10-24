No rift with Normalization Committee-Kotoko management

Asante Kotoko has denied any rift with the Normalization Committee Kotoko following the club’s call to partake in next year’s CAF inter-club competition.
It was agreed in a meeting held at Alisa Hotel between the Normalization Committee and the club administrators on Friday 19 October 2018 to not participate in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup respectively.
However, The Kumasi-based club has petitioned the Normalization Committee on Tuesday 23 October 2018 to disclose their intentions to let them participate in next season’s CAF confederations cup as winners of the last FA cup competition.
This has generated huge media discussions, and management has cautioned the supporters to be civil in their submissions.
"Management has noted with great concerns, the emotions being attached to the issue its supporters and sympathizers."
"Management wishes to state that it is not in a tussle with the NC and expects its supporters, especially, to approach the issue with all the decorum, tact and diplomacy it deserves.'
"Management reminds all that, the NC is indispensable in its attempt to get the nod to represent the nation in the competition."
"Management, therefore, appeals to its supporters and well-wishers to remain calm while it awaits response from the NC," it concluded.
