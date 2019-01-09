Normalization Committee begins inspection of venues for stop-gap competition

GFA Normalization Committee will today begin inspection of the various venues for its new stop-gap competition.
This was announced and later followed up in an email circular to all clubs following the GFA’s meeting with club representatives on Tuesday.
Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, club Licensing Manager of the Ghana FA will be in charge of the inspection.
In a meeting yesterday with clubs owners of premier and division one league, the Normalization Committee revealed the format and the amount each club is to receive participating in the competition.
All 64 clubs will have their parks inspected, only parks that meet the required requirement of Club Licensing will be given the approval to be used.
The competition is set to kickstart from January 26 to April 21, 2019.
