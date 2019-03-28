Normalization Committee sets up orgainsing committee for the special tournament

The GFA Normalization Committee has set up a six-member committee tasked to ensure the organisation of the special competition.
Newly appointed member of the NC Samuel Osei Kuffour heads the committee as chairman.
The committee had their maiden meeting on Thursday, March 28, to discuss the procedures and formats for a successful organization of the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.
Below are the names of the members:
1. Samuel Osei Kuffour (Chairman)
2. Dr. Patrick Ofori
3. Cudjoe Fianoo
4. Kofi Poku
5. Linda Ansong
6. Augustine Arhinful
Read also:
PHOTOS: NC Special Competition to kick off on Sunday after launch