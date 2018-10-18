Ghana doesn't have to do anything special to win the AFCON- Jonathan Mensah

Ghana and Columbus Crew defender, Jonathan Mensah believes there is nothing extraordinary that can be done to annex the long-awaited African cup of Nations tournament.
The Nations Cup trophy has eluded Ghana after reaching the finals on three occasions since winning the trophy in Libya, in 1992, 2010 and 2015 editions of the competition.
Mensah who’s an integral member of the Black stars says good measures must be put in place to see Black Stars return to her glory days on the African continent.
"We have kept knocking. I think we don't need to do big things to win. Cameroon won the last without doing anything extraordinary big but paid attention to the little details. I think we can win it by doing that" He spoke in an interview with Atinka FM
“We’ve been in the semis in five consecutive AFCONs. We are always favourites but we haven’t won. We all need to know what we need to do and fix that missing link. I think we can win it.”
The defender made his Black Stars appearance against Uganda in 2009. He was part of the Black Stars team that lost to Egypt in the 2010 AFCON final and have gone on to cap over sixty times for the senior National team.
