Obiri Boahen threatens to drag George Afriyie, Osei Kweku Palmer to court

Deputy General Secretary of New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen has threatened to drag George Afriyie and Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer to court should they pick forms to contest in the upcoming GFA Presidential elections.
The Justice Dzamefe Commission of Enquiry set up to look into matters relating to the Black Stars participation at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil recommended that George Afriyie and three other GFA members should stay away from working with any of the national teams in future.
The recommendation per the White Paper was based on evidence given by the former Black Stars management committee chairman to the Commission of Inquiry considered not to be truthful.
According to Obiri Boahen, he has a copy of the affidavit which Afriyie, Palmer and Albert Commey signed when they took the Attorney General to court.
Speaking on Angel FM, he said they filed their motion on July 27, 2018, at the Supreme Court.
"I will take George Afriyie and Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer to the law court should they pick forms to contest in the GFA Presidential elections," he told Accra-based Angel FM.
"They have no credentials to contest."
Meanwhile, the GFA Normalisation Committee are holding an Extra-Ordinary Congress today, September 5 at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ridge, Accra where the new statutes of the FA will be deliberated on as well as road map for elections for the new FA Presidency will be announced.