Official: AC Milan confirm Lucas Paqueta signing

Serie A giants AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo.
The Rossoneri released a statement confirming the imminent capture of the 21-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal which will end in the summer of 2023.
The club also confirmed that the Brazilian will join training with his other Rossoneri teammates on the 7th of January and will be presented to the press on the 8th of January, 2018 at Casa Milan.
Source:calciomercato