Oluboi Commodore calls for transparency from Normalization Committee

Oluboi Commodore, General Manager of Accra Great Olympics is calling on the Normalization Committee to be transparent in their activities with clubs.
The general manager says in their meeting with the Normalization Committee concerning the newly introduced special competition, they had to probe further to know the source of funding for the newly introduced special competition.
The Normalization Committee has introduced a special competition to revive domestic football in the country after all officially organised football activities came to a halt following a documentary by investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
“I was expecting that, they tell us maybe government or a certain source has given us for example one million dollars and since the competition involves 64 clubs, we [the Normalization Committee] have set aside maybe 70 or 50% for administrative purposes but there was nothing of that sort; even with the source of the money, we pressed them before they said it is from the government. It is not good” Oluboi Commodore said on Asempa FM.
The General Manager of the Division one club further added that it is not in any regulation that, only premier league clubs are eligible to play in the CAF Champions League but rather, any club that wins a national tournament only if the Ghana Football Association (GFA) declare that tournament as a national competition.
