Osei Palmer lauds GFA for giving Ghanaman facility to gov't as isolation centre

Bankroller of Division One League Club Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has lauded the decision by the Ghana Football Association for handing over the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram to Government.
The Ghana Football Association last month offered the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram to the Government of Ghana to use as an isolation centre in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Centre of Excellence, which was built in 2003 to accommodate national football teams, has space to house more than 1000 people.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases as at Thursday, May 21 is 6,269 with 1,898 recoveries and 31 deaths.
Speaking to Happy FM, Osei Palmer said: I applaud the GFA for giving Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram to govt as isolation centre.
GFA President Kurt Okraku this month toured the Ghanaman facility to inspect the progress of work done.
Meanwhile, GFA have suspended all football competitions as a precautionary measure.