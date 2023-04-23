Osman Bukari nets hat-trick in Red Star Belgrade win over TSC

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari was three times on the scoresheet on Saturday as Red Star Belgrade recorded a vital win over TSC in the Serbian SuperLiga.
Bukari equalised on the stroke of halftime to make it 1-1 after the away side had the lead in the 20th minute of the game.
The recess presented the Ghanaian with another opportunity as he registered another goal after the 61st-minute mark to put his side in the lead.
Guelor Kanga made it 3-1 seven minutes later and there was still enough time for Bukari to complete his hat trick.
The 24-year-old recorded his third of the night and his second hat trick of the season with 15 minutes left to go until full-time.
The goals on Saturday mean Bukari has been directly involved in 25 goals this season, scoring 16 times for both club and country while recording nine assists across all competitions.