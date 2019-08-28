Paa Kwesi Fabin makes Inter Allies return

Paa Kwesi Fabin has re-signed for Inter Allies as the new head coach of the Ghana Premier League side.
The 59-year-old tactician replaces Turkish national Umit Turmus to bolster the Tema-based club technical team ahead of the upcoming season.
In his first stint with the club, Fabin guided Inter Allies to a sixth-placed finish during the 2014/2015 season but left to concentrate on Ghana U17 coach job.
He took charge of his first training session at the Legon Ajax Park on Tuesday.
Paa Kwesi Fabin last job was with the Uganda 17 team where he left by mutual consent after failing to secure a World Cup spot in the 2019 CAF U-17 Championship in Tanzania.
"FUFA and National Junior Teams’ (U17 and U20) head coach Mr Kwasi Fabin Samuel have agreed to end the contract between the two parties by mutual consent," a statement by the Uganda FA said.
"FUFA is happy with the work done by Mr Kwasi in the period he has been in Uganda. However, a request by the coach to go and handle family matters back home thus not able to continue with the job, saw the Executive consent to his request’
"Kwesi was in charge of the Uganda U-17 team which participated in the AFCON Finals in Tanzania from 14th-28th April 2019.
"FUFA wishes Kwesi all the best in his future endeavors."
Fabin was appointed on March 20, 2019, and spent just two months before resigning.
