Paa Kwesi Fabin terminates contract with Uganda FA

Ghanaian trainer Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has parted ways with the Federation of Uganda Football Association.
The former Asante Kotoko trainer who was appointed as the head coach for Uganda National Junior Teams’ (U17 and U20) in March as left his position, citing family reasons.
A release by the Uganda Football Association confirmed his departure.
"FUFA and National Junior Teams’ (U17 and U20) head coach Mr Kwasi Fabin Samuel have agreed to end the contract between the two parties by mutual consent," a statement by the Uganda FA said.
"FUFA is happy with the work done by Mr Kwasi in the period he has been in Uganda. However, a request by the coach to go and handle family matters back home thus not able to continue with the job, saw the Executive consent to his request’
"Kwesi was in charge of the Uganda U-17 team which participated in the AFCON Finals in Tanzania from 14th-28th April 2019.
"FUFA wishes Kwesi all the best in his future endeavors."
Fabin was appointed on March 20, 2019 and spent just two months before resigning.
The 60-year-old led the Ugandan U-17 side who made their debut in the 2019 CAF U-17 Championship in Tanzania but failed to secure them a World Cup spot.
