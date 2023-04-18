Partey fails to make list of Premier League Team of the Season nominees

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been left out of the FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season nominations, despite his impressive performances this season.
The 29-year-old has been a vital player for Arsenal in the Premier League, featuring in 26 games and scoring three goals. His contributions have helped Arsenal lead the table with 74 points, four points ahead of Manchester City, in their pursuit of the title.
However, Partey was not included in the list of potential midfielders for the Team of the Season. Instead, the likes of Bruno Guimarães of Newcastle United, Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton and Hove Albion, and Palhinha of Fulham were named among the potential midfielders to make the team.
The FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season nominations are determined by a voting process that involves fans, professional footballers, and journalists from around the world.
See the full list of nominees below:
Goalkeepers
- Nick Pope – Newcastle United
- Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal
- Alisson – Liverpool
- Bernd Leno – Fulham
- Kepa – Chelsea
Defenders
- Gabriel – Arsenal
- William Saliba – Arsenal
- Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United
- Sven Botman – Newcastle United
- Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal
- Thiago Silva – Chelsea
- Lisandro Martínez – Manchester United
- Ben Mee – Brentford
- Luke Shaw – Manchester United
- Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur
- Rúben Dias – Manchester City
Midfielders
- Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal
- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
- Casemiro – Manchester United
- Rodri – Manchester City
- Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United
- Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Palhinha – Fulham
- James Maddison – Leicester City
- Solly March – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham Hotspur
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur
Attackers
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
- Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal
- Jack Grealish – Manchester City
- Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- Miguel Almirón – Newcastle United
- Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
- Kai Havertz – Chelsea
- Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
- Darwin Núñez – Liverpool