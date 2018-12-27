Patrick Enninful debunks claims he has been arrested for possession of fake visa stamp

Ghana footballer Patrick Enninful has rejected reports that he has been arrested in Thailand for possession of fake visa stamp.
Enninful denied those reports and reveals his readiness to file legal charges against the Ghanaian online portals that wrongly reported that "demeaning" story.
It was reported that Officers in Thailand's North-East acting on orders of immigration chief, Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn arrested Enninful with a fake visa stamp.
However, Enninful told Accra-based Atinka FM that he just had his visa renewed and admitted that he was asked a few questions.
“I just went in for VISA renewal after training and I was asked a few questions and verification after which my documents were renewed,” he told Atinka FM.
“My family is considering bringing legal action against the websites which carried such false reportage because it has just tarnished my reputation for something that’s not true,” he said.