Patrick Razak is a 'game changer' - Hearts MD

Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Mark Noonan, says Hearts winger, Patrick Razak is a game changer following their famous win against Kotoko on Sunday.
Razak once again turned up for Hearts as his 67th-minute strike saw Hearts claim a 1-0 victory over Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Patrick Razak's goal against Kotoko was his fourth for Hearts of Oak in this year's Ghana Premier League.
In an interview with Kumasi based Fox FM, the American stated the importance of Razak and the difference he has made to the team.
"He is a game changer, he is a difference maker".
Noonan also refused to talk about the contractual situation of the player who is likely to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract ends this season.
Patrick Razak refused to sign a new contract with Hearts of Oak after the club denied him a transfer to Guinean Premier League side Horoya AC.
Reports indicates that, the former Tamale Utrecht player is one of the least paid players at Hearts of Oak, hence his decision to leave for a better deal.
Hearts are yet to give an update on whether the club will persuade Razak to sign a new deal by offering him a new deal or lose him on a free transfer.
