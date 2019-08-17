Patrick Twumasi joins Turkish side Gazişehir Gaziantep

Turkish Super League side, Gazişehir Gaziantep Football Club, has signed Ghanaian player Patrick Twumasi on a one-year loan deal from Alaves.
The transfer was announced by Gazientep today after the player signed his contract in the presence of the manager, Yusuf Demcoy.
Twumasi joined Alaves at the start of last season but he played only 159 minutes of action for the team in 11 league matches.
Twumasi will be the 3rd Ghanaian signed by Gaziantep after they got Aziz Tetteh and Yusif Rahman Chibsah in the window.
His limited game time with Alaves last season cost him a place in Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
