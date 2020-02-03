Patron Sporting Club seeks the face of God ahead of new season

Patron Sporting Club is a vibrant division two football club based in Nmai-Dzorn a suburb of Ashalley Botwe in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.
This club boasts of nothing but a third place accolade in 2019’s 64-club tournament organized in commemoration of the late Jordan Anagblah in the Greater Accra region. At the Awards night to climax all, PSC had the highest nomination of six in various categories.
Albeit less than three years and yet to taste the league, the club intends to take the upcoming football season (2019/2020) by storm. To excellently execute this agenda, diverse activities have been outlined. One and most important of which happened last weekend. Directors, Management, Technical and the Playing bodies together with supporters first visited the central mosque at Ashalley Botwe School Junction to seek for Allah’s blessings.
The masjid prayed and the Imam, Mohammed Galib Zurkanain, after receiving PSC’s offering specially committed the year’s bearing to Allah and admonished the visitors of the Almighty’s provision of goodness as reward of what has been done. The Islam-believing folk accustomed to familiarizing with the players and exchanged pleasantries. Later, Umil Mumineen, the Islamic school which was in session happily received and had photos taken with the club.
On Sunday, the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Suncity, Adenta in a church service dedicated to Patron Sporting Club was well attended. Themed “The Spirit of Excellence”, Pastor Abraham Watavi, the Head Pastor exhorted the club and his congregation about the need to pursue excellence that produces quality in every facet of life. He anchored his message on Daniel 6:3.
He added, “another big tool for success is to be well rooted in the faith of God in that He will accomplish every desire and request” The church prayed and had the club anointed for the year’s task. This is led by the priest. A seed was sowed and blessed to flourish by the man of God. The club praised God together with the church and danced to the songs orchestrated by the church choir.
Mr Richard Ameniko, CEO, then addressed the section of the media present that football is a social product thus taking it to the society is not far fetched. “It’s for them and we’re giving them what is theirs”
“Other activities which will be undertaken before the start of the league in a proposed date by the Greater Accra Regional Football Association(GARFA), February 29, 2020, are: visit to companies, schools, NGOs and government bodies within our home grounds’ community-Nmai Dzorn.
There will be a clean-up exercise before the team will be launched to community, Ghana and the world”. This was revealed by Mr Daniel Ntim, Administrative and Team Manager. ....PSC! TheBoss!!