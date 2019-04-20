PFA Player of the Year: Sterling, Van Dijk, Aguero, Hazard, Mane & Silva on shortlist

Manchester City have three players on the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award.
Midfielder Bernardo Silva, winger Raheem Sterling and forward Sergio Aguero are all nominated for the Premier League champions.
Title rivals Liverpool are represented by defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane.
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard completes the list.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was the winner for 2017-18 and Sterling is also up for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, which he won in 2018.
Read also: Jeffrey Schlupp injured, doubtful for Ghana’s 2019 AFCON campaign
Among his rivals for that prize and the main award is his City team-mate Silva.
As well as Sterling, there are three other England internationals - Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, 21, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and 20-year-old West Ham midfielder Declan Rice - on the six-man shortlist.
Bournemouth's Wales midfielder David Brooks, 21, completes the list.
To be eligible for the award, players must be 23 or under at the beginning of the season.
The winners, voted for by Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) members, will be announced at a ceremony at London's Grosvenor House on Sunday, 28 April.
Source: bbc
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News