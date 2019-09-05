PrimeNewsGhana

Phar Rangers reinstated to Division One League

By Vincent Ashitey
Phar Rangers have been reinstated to the Ghana Division One League (DOL) following winning their case against GFA after a Court of Arbitration for Sports ruling.

This was confirmed by Charmian of the Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah at the ongoing GFA Extra-Ordinary Congress at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ridge.

"GFA have been notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sports about Phar Rangers winning their protest against their the FA concerning their relegation. They have duly been readmitted to Division 1" he said.

However, member of the NC Naa Odofoley Nortey said it is now left to the DOL clubs to decide whether to play a 48 or 49-club league. 

The news comes as a relief to Phar Rangers who in the 2016/2017 season finished 12th on the Zone III table at the end were relegated to the Eastern Region Division Two League with Okyeman Planners who finished 13th earning a slot to maintain their status in the DOL.

This was because Planners won a protest against relegated Okwawu United for failing to pay a fine after their week 29th clash.

But Phar Rangers argued that since Okwawu United failed to pay their fine before their week six league clash, they lose all points in their matches from week 7 to week 30.

Meaning they would also profit from three points and three goals to survive.

Below is the ruling by CAS
 
"The appeal filled by Phar Rangers FC against the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association of 23 February 2018 is upheld."
 
"The decision of the Appeals Committee of Ghana Football Association of 23 February 2018 is set aside and replaced by this award."
 
"In the game between Phar Rangers FC and Okwawu United of 16 July 2017, Phar Rangers FC is declared the forfeit winner by 3:0, Phar Rangers FC, therefore, remained in the GFA Division I League in the next football season."
 
"The costs of the arbitration, to be determined and served to the parties by the CAS Court Office, shall be borne by the Ghana Football Association."
 
"The Ghana Football Association is ordered to pay an amount of CHF 6,000 to Phar Rangers as a contribution to the costs and expenses incurred by Phar Rangers FC in connection with these arbitration proceedings."

 