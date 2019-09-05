Phar Rangers reinstated to Division One League

Phar Rangers have been reinstated to the Ghana Division One League (DOL) following winning their case against GFA after a Court of Arbitration for Sports ruling.
This was confirmed by Charmian of the Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah at the ongoing GFA Extra-Ordinary Congress at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ridge.
"GFA have been notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sports about Phar Rangers winning their protest against their the FA concerning their relegation. They have duly been readmitted to Division 1" he said.
However, member of the NC Naa Odofoley Nortey said it is now left to the DOL clubs to decide whether to play a 48 or 49-club league.
The news comes as a relief to Phar Rangers who in the 2016/2017 season finished 12th on the Zone III table at the end were relegated to the Eastern Region Division Two League with Okyeman Planners who finished 13th earning a slot to maintain their status in the DOL.
This was because Planners won a protest against relegated Okwawu United for failing to pay a fine after their week 29th clash.
But Phar Rangers argued that since Okwawu United failed to pay their fine before their week six league clash, they lose all points in their matches from week 7 to week 30.
Meaning they would also profit from three points and three goals to survive.