PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko land in Ghana after an emphatic win in Cameroon

Asante Kotoko have arrived in Ghana after their crucial 3-2 win over Coton Sport de Garoua in Cameroon last Sunday.
The 30-man contingent landed at the Kotoka International Airport at 2:19 PM having left Yaounde at 8:30 AM and made brief stopovers in Gabon and Nigeria before changing planes in Lome.
The team will travel by road to Kumasi, and head straight to camp to begin preparations into the return fixture of the 2nd leg CAF Confederation Cup playoff tie against the Cameroonians in Kumasi on Sunday.
