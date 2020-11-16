Photos: Black Stars arrive in Khartoum for return Sudan showdown

Ghana’s contingent of Coaches, players, technical and Management Committee members of the Black Stars, have arrived in Khartoum, Sudan for Tuesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations matchday four qualifier against Sudan.
The contingent, led by Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, George Amoako departed Accra on Sunday, November 15, 2020 for the 2nd leg game scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, Khartoum, Sudan.
The Black Stars, last week, continued their flying start to the qualifiers with a 2-0 win against the North Africans at Cape Coast following a brace from captain Andre Ayew.
Having picked up wins over South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019, Sudan became the Black Stars' third victim on Thursday night as the four-time AFCON winners sit top of Group C with 9 points.
Ghana took the lead in the 19th-minute courtesy captain Andre Ayew. The Swansea forward curled in freekick into the top right corner to give his side an advantage on his 91st cap.
It was an end to end action in the second half until Andre Ayew scored his second on the night in the 81st minute to put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.
A win against Sudan on Tuesday will qualify Ghana for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Cameroon in January, 2022.