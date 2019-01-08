PHOTOS: Ex-Ghana youth ace Adiyiah buys GHC1.8m mansion in London

It has been the dream of every footballer to make money and also get properties, Ghanaian striker Dominic Adiyiah is living his dream.
The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have amassed so much wealth and properties. And Ghanaian footballer Dominic Adiyiah is following their footsteps.
Adiyiah has realized his childhood dream by purchasing a home in London.
The former Kpando Heart of Lions forward has shared photos of his new home in London.
According to sources, Adiyiah coughed out 300,000 pounds (GHC 1.8m) to acquire the magnificent house. Adiyiah shot to fame in 2009 when he won the Golden Boot Award during the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
In that tournament, Adiyiah won the Best Player Award as Ghana claimed the trophy for the first time.
Adiyiah currently plies his trade in Thailand with second-tier side, Sisaket FC. The 29-year-old forward has previously played for AC Milan, Partizan Belgrade, Fredrikstad, etc. Read also: Dominic Adiyiah signs for Thai League 2 side Sisaket FC
He played a role at the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals where Ghana got eliminated at the quarter-finals via a penalty shoot-out to Uruguay.
Source: Yen.com
Latest sports news in Ghana