PHOTOS: Is Emmanuel Adebayor Africa’s “Classiest” Sportsman?

Istanbul Bašakšehir striker, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, did have some moments during his long spell in the top tier of English football.
Manchester City splashed about £25 million for his services and since then, Adebayor’s wealth has grown in leaps and bounds.
According to the telegraph.co.uk, in 2012, it was understood that Adebayor received a signing-on fee from Tottenham Hotspur of around £4 million.
Again, in December 2015, dailymail reported that Adebayor will pick up a pay-check of about £5.25 million by the end of June 2016 despite not playing actively for any football club since March 2015.
In the Ghanaian circle, Adebayor is known for his long-standing friendship with comedian Funny Face, with the latter splashing about £100, 000 pounds on a Range Rover for the former.
On the 28th of December 2018, Adebayor was seen performing with Asamoah Gyan during the Bhim Concert which took place at the Fantasy Dome inside Trade Fair.
Modern day sports isn’t always about hard training…….there are loads of fun and luxurious living to compensate one for his effort on the training ground and during matches.So then with the prestige and luxury that comes with modern day sports which sees a lot of sportsmen flaunt their wealth and “goodies” on social media, it seems that in Africa, Adebayor tops’em all.With the photos above, can you bring on any challenger? Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor is Africa’s most classic sportsman, isn’t he?