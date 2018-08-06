PHOTOS: Man U returns home after horror pre-season

Red Devils arrived back at Manchester at 1 am on Monday after capping pre-season with boring 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich. Injuries and lack of fitness could see season start just as badly.
MANCHESTER UNITED could be without TEN first-team players for their Premier League opener against Leicester.
Injuries and lack of match fitness could mean Jose Mourinho's men kickstart the new season at Old Trafford on Friday fielding a second-string team.
The Red Devils arrived back in Manchester at 1am this morning after capping off a disappointing pre-season tour with a boring 1-0 defeat at Bayern Munich.
Now, Mourinho must plan his team for Leicester with question marks over ten players.
Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young are still recovering after their tournaments with Belgium and England respectively.
Eric Bailly and Ander Herrera both picked up knocks against Bayern, while Antonio Valencia is recovering from a calf KO.
Nemanja Matic has been ruled out after undergoing surgery on an abdominal injury and Sergio Romero is still out with the knee problem which ruined his World Cup.
He said: "Finally, it's over. Finally, such a difficult pre-season is over."
Source:thesun.co.uk