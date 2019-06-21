PHOTOS: Mukarama meets Prez. Akufo-Addo, gets 30K for World Cup heroics

Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah has presented a cheque of GH¢30,000 to Black Maidens and Queens striker Mukarama Abdulai on behalf of President Akufo-Addo for her sterling performance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in Uruguay last year.
The Northern Ladies forward paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday, 20th June 2019 to present her Golden Boot and Adidas Bronze Ball to him.
Mukarama Abdulai's haul of seven goals in four games at Uruguay 2018 not only played a key role in her country advancing to the quarter-finals, but it also meant that she overtook Jane Ayieyam as Ghana's all-time top scorer in the history of the competition.
Also, the Northen Ladies star collected the Adidas Bronze Ball (third best player) behind Spain's Claudia Pina and Nicole Perez of Mexico.
The Sports Minister said: "Though it is a team sport, the Minister believes the gesture will motivate other players to strive for the best in a bid to win laurels for the country."
"I am confident the teenage prodigy has the potential to be the best in her chosen profession."
