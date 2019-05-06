PHOTOS: Second SoccaBet car winner picks up his prize

Mr Leonard Yankey a resident of Nungua who was the lucky winner of a brand new Renault KWID in SoccaBet's Massive Promo has picked up his prize today May 6, 2019, at SoccaBet's head office.
Mr Yankey is the second person to win the Renault KWID since the company started its massive promo.
The draw was held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Accra Mall and Mr Yankey emerged winner.
The promo is part of SoccaBet's plan to empower the citizens of Ghana according to Mrs Emma Asunda who was representing SoccaBet at the event on Saturday.
She, therefore, encouraged everyone to take a chance and win big with SoccaBet. The more they stake, the higher their chances of winning.
With two draws held already in April and May, the SoccaBet Massive Promo will run through from now until December 2019 and it is open to everyone above the age of 18 years.
Customers earn an automatic entry into the monthly draw when they place a bet with GHC20 or above on SoccaBet's online platform.
Aside the cash prize and other exciting gifts, players stand the chance to win a brand new car every month.
Read also: PHOTOS: SoccaBet gives away second car in Massive Promo