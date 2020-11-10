Photos: Ten players report for Black Stars first training ahead of Sudan clash

Ten players trained at the McDan La town park on Monday, as the Black Stars began preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.
The list of players include, Captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Emmanuel Lomotey and Afriyie Acquah.
The rest are John Antwi, Razak Abalora, Tariq Fosu, Kwadwo Amoako, Samuel Owusu and Nicholas Opoku.
Meanwhile, Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor has made seven changes to his earlier 23-man squad for the Sudan doubleheader.
The head coach has ringed changes to his squad ahead of the AFCON 2021 doubleheader against Sudan due to medical reasons.
The new players who have been handed late call-ups ahead of the game include Andrew Kyere Yiadom (Reading FC), Majeed Ashimeru (Red Bull Salzburg), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Keyserispor), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor) and Clifford Aboagye (Tijuana FC).
Others include are Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC) and Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko SC)
Ghana face Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum three days later for the reverse tie.
Coach C.K Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe in November, 2019.