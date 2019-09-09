Maxwell Baah grabs Soccabet sixth car in Massive Promo

It was all joy and ecstasy for Pizzo, real name Maxwell Baah who emerged winner of a brand new KWID Renault car in Soccabet's sixth edition of the Massive Promo.
Pizoo, a resident from Kumasi beat off competition from the final 4 participants after being pulled out of over a thousand others at the event held on Saturday, September 7 at SoccaBet's head office in Osu in the presence of the media and official of the Gaming Commission of Ghana.
He was in disbelief when reached on phone to notify him that, he is the proud winner of the Renault car. What! I don't believe this, however, after a brief dialogue and congratulatory applause from the media and Soccabet staff present at the event, he realised it wasn't a scam and was in jubilant mood.
"I'm happy and surprised at the same time and want to thank Soccabet for this initiative."
BILLSWARD and BRAACYFER were also rewarded for being the first and second runner with a gift voucher of 300 and GH¢150 respectively while COLOMBIA TUPAC and IBRAHIM191 walked away with 100 and GH¢50 of gift voucher respectively for their fourth and fifth-place finish.
Speaking to the media, IBRAHIM191 said he feels disappointed for missing out on the ultimate prize but there is still hope since the Massive Promo is left with four more to go.
He stressed that Soccabet has helped him establised a business after winning an amount of GH¢6400.
Member of the marketing team of Soccabet, Samuel Zigah said the promo is all about giving back to the customers for helping the betting firm to become Ghana's number one sports betting company.
The SoccaBet Massive Promo draw is held every month and will end in December 2019. The competition is opened to anyone above the age of 18 years.
Six draws have now been held already with four more to roll out until the end of the year.
Customers can earn an automatic entry into the monthly draw when they place a bet with GHC20 or above on SoccaBet's online platform. (www.soccabet.com)