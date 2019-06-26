Prime News Ghana

Player Ratings: How the Black Stars fared against Benin

By Vincent Ashitey
Player Ratings: How the Black Stars fared against Benin
Player Ratings: How the Black Stars fared against Benin

Ghana on Tuesday, June 25 were held to a 2-2 by the squirrels of Benin in the AFCON Group F at the Ismailia Stadium.

Mickael Pote opened the scoreline for Benin in a shock lead after two minutes but Black Stars captain Andre Ayew found the back of the net straight after to level matters.

His younger brother Jordan fired Ghana ahead, but Pote earned the Squirrels a point after John Boye was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Check out PrimenewsGhana's player ratings.

Richard Ofori – 5.5

Exposed by his defence for the first goal, but could have prevented the second goal and didn’t seem to have control of his defence.

Andy Yiadom – 5.5

Looked very energetic on the right flank and offered width in attack but has to improve defensively.

Lumor Agbeyenu – 4.5

Pote tormented him throughout the first half and was at fault for the first goal.

John Boye – 3
Got two needless cards and cost Ghana the game.

Kasim Nuhu – 6
At fault for the first goal made up for it by providing the assist for Jordan’s goal.

Mubarak Wakaso 5.5

A lot of his long passes went astray and wasn't the Industries Wakaso know of.

Thomas Partey – 5.5

A lot was expected from the Atletico Madrid midfielder but fault to turn up.

Thomas Agyepong – 3

Made a couple of driving runs early in the game but was forced off early due to injury.

Christian Atsu – 4.5

The 2015 AFCON best player could not influence the game. Shockingly, he lasted the entire duration of the game.

Andre Ayew (c) – 7

Had a fantastic first half as he kept on finding spaces between the midfield and defence of Benin. In the second, the captain put in a shift and helped defensively.

Jordan Ayew - 8

Man of the match for Ghana. Worked hard for the first goal and scored a beautiful second goal for Ghana. He won a lot of free-kicks and slowed the game down for Ghana in the second half after going a man down.

Samuel Owusu – 3

The worst possible competitive debut for the winger but it was due to unfortunate circumstances as he only played for 24 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Jonathan Mensah - 3

Shored up the defence after his introduction but he almost gave away a goal in the dying minutes as he left Mounie unmarked.

READ ALSO:

AFCON 2019: Man of the Match Jordan Ayew opens up on Black Stars draw

 