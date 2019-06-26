Player Ratings: How the Black Stars fared against Benin

Ghana on Tuesday, June 25 were held to a 2-2 by the squirrels of Benin in the AFCON Group F at the Ismailia Stadium.
Mickael Pote opened the scoreline for Benin in a shock lead after two minutes but Black Stars captain Andre Ayew found the back of the net straight after to level matters.
Check out PrimenewsGhana's player ratings.
Richard Ofori – 5.5
Exposed by his defence for the first goal, but could have prevented the second goal and didn’t seem to have control of his defence.
Andy Yiadom – 5.5
Looked very energetic on the right flank and offered width in attack but has to improve defensively.
Lumor Agbeyenu – 4.5
Pote tormented him throughout the first half and was at fault for the first goal.
John Boye – 3
Got two needless cards and cost Ghana the game.
Kasim Nuhu – 6
At fault for the first goal made up for it by providing the assist for Jordan’s goal.
Mubarak Wakaso 5.5
A lot of his long passes went astray and wasn't the Industries Wakaso know of.
Thomas Partey – 5.5
A lot was expected from the Atletico Madrid midfielder but fault to turn up.
Thomas Agyepong – 3
Made a couple of driving runs early in the game but was forced off early due to injury.
Christian Atsu – 4.5
The 2015 AFCON best player could not influence the game. Shockingly, he lasted the entire duration of the game.
Andre Ayew (c) – 7
Had a fantastic first half as he kept on finding spaces between the midfield and defence of Benin. In the second, the captain put in a shift and helped defensively.
Jordan Ayew - 8
Man of the match for Ghana. Worked hard for the first goal and scored a beautiful second goal for Ghana. He won a lot of free-kicks and slowed the game down for Ghana in the second half after going a man down.
Samuel Owusu – 3
The worst possible competitive debut for the winger but it was due to unfortunate circumstances as he only played for 24 minutes after coming on as a substitute.
Jonathan Mensah - 3
Shored up the defence after his introduction but he almost gave away a goal in the dying minutes as he left Mounie unmarked.
