Pobiman Academy Project: Hearts of Oak to cut sod on Nov. 11

Hearts of Oak are expected to cut sod for the construction of the Pobiman Academy Project on the club's birthday on November 11, according to reports.
The Rainbow Club last month signed a partnership agreement with Turkish firm Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San Ve Tic Ltd. (STL) for the construction of the Pobiman Academy Project having acquired the land for the almost a decade ago.
The report further states, as part of the celebration to mark their 108th birthday, Hearts of Oak will cut the sod for the project to coincide with the special day.
The Pobiman Project, when completed, will include a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training centers (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.
Hearts of Oak returned to train on the Pobiman pitch after spending some time at Legon Ajax Park.
Emmanuel Mintah
Mintah who has been training with the Phobians completed his move to the Accra-based side after a successful negotiation with the club.
The midfielder had a short spell with Egyptian side Alassiouty Sport earlier in 2018 before returning to Ghana in June.
Mintah made 13 appearances for Karela United during the GFA Normalisation Committee Special Competition as they lost in the final to Asante Kotoko.
He becomes the club third signing in the current transfer window after Domnic Eshun and Bernard Arthur