Pobiman Project: Hearts of Oak sign agreement with K.A Estate Ltd

Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak have signed a partnership agreement with K.A Estate Limited for the construction of the Pobiman Academy Project, PrimesNews can confirm.
K. A. Estate Limited becomes the second construction firm the Ghana Premier League giants have reached an agreement with after doing same with Turkish firm Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San Ve Tic Limited (STL).
The two firms will be joining forces to put up the Pobiman Academy Project for the Accra based club.
The Continental Club Masters on Friday announced on their social media handle of the partnership agreement between the two parties.
"Accra Hearts of Oak have signed an agreement with local contractors K. A. Estate Limited for the commencement of the Pobiman Academy Project. The local firm will start the grounds work (substructure only) and will work in partnership with the Turkish contractors."
The Pobiman Project, when completed, will house a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym training centers (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.
An architectural view of the yet to be completed facility displayed ultramodern sporting hostels and club secretariat all assembled at one point.
