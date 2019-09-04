Portuguese side Vitória SC sign Liberty star Samuel Zibo

Portuguese club Vitoria SC have completed the signing of Liberty Professionals star Samuel Zibo.
The midfielder, 21, joins the Black and Whites on a two year deal with an option for a further year after passing mandatory medicals.
The club's official statement reads ''Vitória Sport Clube, Futebol SAD reports that it has reached an agreement with the athlete Simon Zibo. "
"The 21-year-old Ghanaian defender has signed a contract valid until 2021, with another season of choice, and will be a reinforcement of the Victorian team B."
Zibo will be one of the several Ghanaians to don the jersey of the White and Blacks.
He joins Joseph Amoah and Alhassan Wakaso, who are with the senior team and Henry Medarious and Aziz Yakubu.
Zibo is a key member of the Ghana U23 team.