Premier League clubs receive Macron training footballs

The Ghana Football Association has presented 30 Macron training footballs to the eighteen Premier League clubs as they prepare for the commencement of the 2020/21 football season.
Clubs are expected to use this first batch of Macron balls for training purposes and will receive match footballs before the season begins on November 13.
Club representatives are expected to receive their match balls from the GFA Secretariat on behalf of their clubs.
Clubs have also received branded bibs and football bags from Macron, who are the Official Matchball Sponsors for the Ghana Premier League, Division One League and the FA Cup competition.
Meanwhile, the GFA will communicate to the 48 Division One League Clubs when they will receive their training footballs.
The Division One League is scheduled to commence three weeks after the start of the Ghana Premier League.