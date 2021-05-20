Prime News Ghana

Premier League clubs to discover opponents for MTN FA Cup today

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The live draw for the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup Round of 64 will be held live on Max TV today, Thursday, May 20.

The 18 Ghana Premier League clubs will know their opponents for the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup after the live draw which will be held on Thursday, May 18.

The draw will see the 18 Ghana Premier League Clubs go into the hat with the 46 teams that made it from the preliminary round of the competition.

Twenty-six Division One League sides made it to this stage of the competition as well as Twenty third-tier clubs from across the country.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA is however expected to deliver a decision on the match between Techiman City and Unity FC which ended abruptly to determine the team that will compete in the Round of 64.

The 64 teams have been zoned into 8 regional groupings for Thursday’s draw which has Northern, Upper East and West regions being merged into one group.

The pairings promise to throw up some interesting regional and local derbies with current holders Asante Kotoko in the same group as the likes of Ashantigold, King Faisal, Asokwa Deportivo and BYFA.

Below are the Groups for Thursday’s draw:

  1. BRONG AHAFO REGION
NO NAME OF CLUB VENUE
1 SUNYANI REFORMERS FC SUNYANI
2 KINTAMPO TOP TALENT FC KINTAMPO
3 KENYASI NEW DREAMS FC KENYASI
4 KATO FREEDOM FIGHTERS FC BEREKUM
5 MIGHTY ROYALS FC WAMANAFO
6 TANO BOFOAKWA FC SUNYANI
7 TECHIMAN CITY/UNITY FC TECHIMAN/KENYASI
8 YOUNG APOSTLES FC SUNYANI
9 ADUANA FC DORMAA
10 BECHEM UNITED FC BECHEM
11 BEREKUM CHELSEA FC BEREKUM
12 ELEVEN WONDERS FC TECHIMAN

 

  1. NORTHERN REGION, UPPER EAST, UPPER WEST
  NAME OF CLUB VENUE  
1 TAMALE CITY FC TAMALE  
2 STEADFAST FC TAMALE  
3 REAL TAMALE UNITED FC TAMALE  
4 KINTAMPO FC KINTAMPO  
5 BOLGA SOCCER MASTERS FC BOLGA
6 PAGA CROCODILES FC PAGA
7 SOMBO FREEDOM STARS FC WA
8 REAL 24 HOURS FC TUMU
         
  1. ASHANTI REGION
NO. NAME OF CLUB VENUE
1 RIVERPLATE ATHLETIC CLUB KUMASI
2 THURDERBOLT FC KUMASI
3 WASSAMAN UNITED FC KUMASI
4 BEKWAI YOUTH FOOTBALL ACADEMY BEKWAI
5 ASOKWA DEPORTIVO KUMASI
6 ASANTE KOTOKO SC OBUASI
7 ASHANTIGOLD SC OBUASI
8 KING FAISAL FC KUMASI
  1. WESTERN REGION
NO. NAME OF CLUB VENUE
1 SEKONDI ELEVEN WISE FC SEKONDI
2 ABOI YOUNG STARS FC SAMREBOI
3 SEKONDI HASAACAS FC SEKONDI
4 FC SAMARTEX 1996 SAMRABOI
5 MEDEAMA SC TARKWA
6 KARELA UNITED FC AINYINASE

 

  1. CENTRAL REGION
NO NAME OF CLUB VENUE
1 WINDY PROFESSIONALS FC WINNEBA
2 METRO STARS FC CAPE COAST
3 VENOMOUS VIPERS CAPE COAST
4 UNISTARS ACADEMY KASOA
5 STAR MADRID FC KASOA
6 ELMINA SHARKS FC ELMINA
7 EBUSUA DWARFS FC CAPE COAST
8 SKYY FC DABOASE
  1. EASTERN REGION
NO NAME OF CLUB VENUE
1 OKWAWU UNITED FC NKWAKAW
2 KADE UNITED FC KADE
3 PHAR RANGERS FC MAMPONG
4 YOUNG WISE FC NSAWAM
5 DREAMS FC DAWU
6 INTER ALLIES FC DAWU
  1. VOLTA REGION
NO NAME OF CLUB VENUE
1 BEBETO FC SOKPI
2 AKATSI ALL STARS FC AKATSI
3 HEART OF LIONS FC KPANDO
4 WAFA SOGAKOPE
  1. GREATER ACCRA REGION
NO NAME OF CLUB VENUE
1 THIRD WORLD FC BUBUASHIE
2 ATTRAM DE-VISSIER SOCCER ACADEMY ACCRA
3 CHARITY STARS FC BUBIASHIE
4 OKYEMAN PLANNERS FC DANSOMAN
5 UNCLE T FC PRAMPRAM
6 TEMA YOUTH FC TEMA
7 ACCRA CITY STARS TESHIE
8 MIGHTY JETS TESHIE
9 ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK SC ACCRA
10 ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS FC ACCRA
11 LEGON CITIES FC ACCRA
12 LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC ACCRA