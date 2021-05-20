Premier League clubs to discover opponents for MTN FA Cup today

The live draw for the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup Round of 64 will be held live on Max TV today, Thursday, May 20.
The draw will see the 18 Ghana Premier League Clubs go into the hat with the 46 teams that made it from the preliminary round of the competition.
Twenty-six Division One League sides made it to this stage of the competition as well as Twenty third-tier clubs from across the country.
The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA is however expected to deliver a decision on the match between Techiman City and Unity FC which ended abruptly to determine the team that will compete in the Round of 64.
The 64 teams have been zoned into 8 regional groupings for Thursday’s draw which has Northern, Upper East and West regions being merged into one group.
The pairings promise to throw up some interesting regional and local derbies with current holders Asante Kotoko in the same group as the likes of Ashantigold, King Faisal, Asokwa Deportivo and BYFA.
Below are the Groups for Thursday’s draw:
- BRONG AHAFO REGION
|NO
|NAME OF CLUB
|VENUE
|1
|SUNYANI REFORMERS FC
|SUNYANI
|2
|KINTAMPO TOP TALENT FC
|KINTAMPO
|3
|KENYASI NEW DREAMS FC
|KENYASI
|4
|KATO FREEDOM FIGHTERS FC
|BEREKUM
|5
|MIGHTY ROYALS FC
|WAMANAFO
|6
|TANO BOFOAKWA FC
|SUNYANI
|7
|TECHIMAN CITY/UNITY FC
|TECHIMAN/KENYASI
|8
|YOUNG APOSTLES FC
|SUNYANI
|9
|ADUANA FC
|DORMAA
|10
|BECHEM UNITED FC
|BECHEM
|11
|BEREKUM CHELSEA FC
|BEREKUM
|12
|ELEVEN WONDERS FC
|TECHIMAN
- NORTHERN REGION, UPPER EAST, UPPER WEST
|NAME OF CLUB
|VENUE
|1
|TAMALE CITY FC
|TAMALE
|2
|STEADFAST FC
|TAMALE
|3
|REAL TAMALE UNITED FC
|TAMALE
|4
|KINTAMPO FC
|KINTAMPO
|5
|BOLGA SOCCER MASTERS FC
|BOLGA
|6
|PAGA CROCODILES FC
|PAGA
|7
|SOMBO FREEDOM STARS FC
|WA
|8
|REAL 24 HOURS FC
|TUMU
- ASHANTI REGION
|NO.
|NAME OF CLUB
|VENUE
|1
|RIVERPLATE ATHLETIC CLUB
|KUMASI
|2
|THURDERBOLT FC
|KUMASI
|3
|WASSAMAN UNITED FC
|KUMASI
|4
|BEKWAI YOUTH FOOTBALL ACADEMY
|BEKWAI
|5
|ASOKWA DEPORTIVO
|KUMASI
|6
|ASANTE KOTOKO SC
|OBUASI
|7
|ASHANTIGOLD SC
|OBUASI
|8
|KING FAISAL FC
|KUMASI
- WESTERN REGION
|NO.
|NAME OF CLUB
|VENUE
|1
|SEKONDI ELEVEN WISE FC
|SEKONDI
|2
|ABOI YOUNG STARS FC
|SAMREBOI
|3
|SEKONDI HASAACAS FC
|SEKONDI
|4
|FC SAMARTEX 1996
|SAMRABOI
|5
|MEDEAMA SC
|TARKWA
|6
|KARELA UNITED FC
|AINYINASE
- CENTRAL REGION
|NO
|NAME OF CLUB
|VENUE
|1
|WINDY PROFESSIONALS FC
|WINNEBA
|2
|METRO STARS FC
|CAPE COAST
|3
|VENOMOUS VIPERS
|CAPE COAST
|4
|UNISTARS ACADEMY
|KASOA
|5
|STAR MADRID FC
|KASOA
|6
|ELMINA SHARKS FC
|ELMINA
|7
|EBUSUA DWARFS FC
|CAPE COAST
|8
|SKYY FC
|DABOASE
- EASTERN REGION
|NO
|NAME OF CLUB
|VENUE
|1
|OKWAWU UNITED FC
|NKWAKAW
|2
|KADE UNITED FC
|KADE
|3
|PHAR RANGERS FC
|MAMPONG
|4
|YOUNG WISE FC
|NSAWAM
|5
|DREAMS FC
|DAWU
|6
|INTER ALLIES FC
|DAWU
- VOLTA REGION
|NO
|NAME OF CLUB
|VENUE
|1
|BEBETO FC
|SOKPI
|2
|AKATSI ALL STARS FC
|AKATSI
|3
|HEART OF LIONS FC
|KPANDO
|4
|WAFA
|SOGAKOPE
- GREATER ACCRA REGION
|NO
|NAME OF CLUB
|VENUE
|1
|THIRD WORLD FC
|BUBUASHIE
|2
|ATTRAM DE-VISSIER SOCCER ACADEMY
|ACCRA
|3
|CHARITY STARS FC
|BUBIASHIE
|4
|OKYEMAN PLANNERS FC
|DANSOMAN
|5
|UNCLE T FC
|PRAMPRAM
|6
|TEMA YOUTH FC
|TEMA
|7
|ACCRA CITY STARS
|TESHIE
|8
|MIGHTY JETS
|TESHIE
|9
|ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK SC
|ACCRA
|10
|ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS FC
|ACCRA
|11
|LEGON CITIES FC
|ACCRA
|12
|LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC
|ACCRA