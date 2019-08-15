President Cup: Kudjoe Fianoo confirms new date for ceremonial match

Chairman of the Ghana League Club Association Kudjoe Fianoo has confirmed that the new date for the 2019 President Cup.
The ex-AshantiGold chairman has announced that the ceremonial match which was supposed to come off on September 1 has been moved to September 8.
He reckons that this is to give both Clubs ample time in preparation to give fans a good game.
Speaking to Kumasi FM on Thursday, Kudjoe Fianoo disclosed that the two most glamorous Ghana Premier League clubs will receive half of the appearance before kick-off.
“This year’s presidential cup is a battle between strike and Umbro, who owns the best and beautiful kits in Ghana.
“Hearts and Kotoko have agreed to play and the date has been finalized on September 8th, 2019 at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium.
“The clubs will take 50% of an appearance fee before kick-off” He added.
