Preview: AshantiGold host Hearts of Oak at Len Clay Stadium

Accra Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their last six games, making a significant jump on the League log and picking four wins, two draws (14) points from a possible 19.
The Phobians needed two goals in either half to beat two-time Champions Aduana Football Club on Sunday to climb to fourth in the League standings. New coach Samuel Boadu is gradually picking the pieces and a win on today would take his winning run to three games on the spin.
The former Medeama SC coach began his Hearts of Oak journey with a draw against rivals Asante Kotoko and have gone on to beat WAFA (4-0) and Aduana FC (2-0).
Hearts of Oak have scored six goals in two games and seem to have rediscovered their goal scoring shoes with Victor Aidoo netting 7 goals in the on-going campaign. Nuru Sulley, Mohammed Alhassan, Raddy Ovouka and Mohammed Fataw have made the backline their own following consistent displays for the Phobians.
They are currently in fourth place with 30 points, three points’ adrift, Great Olympics who have 33 points from 18 matches.
On Saturday, the Phobians have a test against AshantiGold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a match day 19 encounter. The Miners began the second round with a gallant away display that earned them one point against Karela United at Aiyinase.
New signing Kofi Mensah put up a man of the match performance to win them one point as he pulled some crucial saves to keep them in the game until Umar Basiru’s late equalizer. The former Ghanaian champions have not lost a game in Obuasi this season, sitting in 10th place with 23 points.
They lost Hans Kwofie to Legon Cities in the second window but still possess enough quality to punish the Phobians. New Coach Romain Folz would expect Mark Agyekum, Isaac Opoku Agyemang, Amos Addai, Jacob Apau and Seth Osei to pull some magic against an improved Hearts of Oak side on Saturday.
A win against Hearts of Oak would be their first in four games following three defeats and one draw in their last three games. Ashanti Gold have won 9 times in their last 25 meetings with Hearts of Oak.
The game, scheduled for the Len Clay stadium on Saturday, will be broadcasted live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.