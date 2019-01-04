Prince Buaben: Ghanaian midfielder released by Scottish side Falkirk FC

Midfielder Prince Buaben Abankwah has left Scottish Championship side Falkirk FC after his contract with the club ended in the ongoing January transfer window.
Buaben joined the Baines on a short-term deal last October after he was released by another Scottish giants Hearts of Midlothian in the summer.
The 30-year-old was heavily tipped to use his experience to help extricate the club's ailing campaign where they are languishing at the bottom of the standings.
He, however, failed to command a regular playing time as he struggled with injuries, making just seven appearances for Ray Mckinnon's side.
The Ghanaian midfielder is part of four players released by the club to make space for new signings.
