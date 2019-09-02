PSG announce Keylor Navas signing

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Keylor Navas from Spanish La Liga club Real Madrid on a four-year contract until June 30, 2023 .
The Costa Rican joining the French giants sees goalkeeper Alphonse Areola move in the opposite direction on a season-long loan.
The 32-year after penning his signature said will be bringing his rich experience to aid PSG to conquer their peers.
"I am experiencing a particularly strong moment in emotion by engaging with Paris Saint-Germain, Keylor Navas said after signing his contract.
After my experience in Spain, I arrive in France with a lot of ambitions. Paris Saint-Germain is an extremely prestigious club in Latin America and I am very motivated to join today a club launched for several years in an exciting adventure.
I will do everything to help PSG to conquer new titles, I will bring all my experience and professionalism. And I will also try to win the hearts of Paris fans, whose fervor is renowned throughout Europe "
Keylor Navas enjoyed great success at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning multiple Champions Leagues, but lost his to Thibaut Courtois.
He played 162 games winning 3 UEFA Champions League, 3 Club World Cups, 2 European Supercups, a La Liga title and a Spanish Supercup.
Navas will be expected to help PSG beat their opponents in Europe after the UEFA Champions League draw were held last week. PSG have been pooled in Group A alongside, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray.