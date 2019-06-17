PSG willing to sell Neymar

L’Equipe say that PSG are willing to sell Neymar if an interesting offer arrives for the Brazilian winger.
The French side need an “XXL” offer, to use the metaphor offered by the French publication.
The Neymar case has spun 180 degrees since Leonardo’s arrival.
Injuries, off the field problems and bans have worn down PSG’s patience.
The president Nasser Al Khelaifi has surprised world football with curious quotes which seem to herald the end of Neymar’s era at the club.
“Players need to take responsibility,” said the president in an interview with France Football.
“Things must be completely different, they must do more, work more …. they’re not here to have fun. And if they don’t agree, the doors are open! Bye!”
Khelaifi added “I don’t want any more ‘diva’ behaviour”.
Source: Sport english