VIDEO: This is what Chelsea fans should expect from new signing Pulisic

By Michael Duah
VIDEO: This is what Chelsea fans should expect from new signing Pulisic, he reacts to transfer to Chelsea
VIDEO: This is what Chelsea fans should expect from new signing Pulisic, he reacts to transfer to Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund announced on Wednesday morning that Christian Pulisic will be joining Chelsea in the summer a move which the winger terms as a 'privilege'. 

Pulisic will stay with the Bundesliga side on loan until the end of the season where he will move to West London. According to reports, the Blues will pay £57.5million for the Pulisic whose contract with Dortmund was due to expire in 18 months. 

Speaking to Chelsea official website, he said, “In summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League."

Read also: Dortmund confirm Pulisic to join Chelsea in €64m deal

“It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world-class players," Pulisic added. 

Pulisic's signature could mean Eden Hazard, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, could be on his way out in the summer. 

Watch video below: 

Ghana News: Sports update on Prime News Ghana 