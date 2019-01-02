VIDEO: This is what Chelsea fans should expect from new signing Pulisic

Borussia Dortmund announced on Wednesday morning that Christian Pulisic will be joining Chelsea in the summer a move which the winger terms as a 'privilege'.
Pulisic will stay with the Bundesliga side on loan until the end of the season where he will move to West London. According to reports, the Blues will pay £57.5million for the Pulisic whose contract with Dortmund was due to expire in 18 months.
Speaking to Chelsea official website, he said, “In summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League."
“It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world-class players," Pulisic added.
Pulisic's signature could mean Eden Hazard, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, could be on his way out in the summer.