Rabiu Mohammed makes first appearance for Anzhi Makhachkala after a two-year absence

Ghanaian midfielder Rabiu Mohammed played his first game for Anzhi Makhachkala after a two-year injury absence.
Rabiu lasted the entire duration of the game as his side beat Ural 1-0 in the Russian Premier League opener on Saturday, July 28, 2018.
The combative midfielder lasted the entire duration as he did not show any signs of rustiness.
Rabiu looked to be leaving the club after a lengthy lay-off but resigned for the club.
He will hope this will be a new chapter for him and will stay off the treatment table for some time.
The former Liberty Professionals midfielder is a full Ghana international and has featured for the Black Stars 31 times.