Referee Theresa Bremansu unhappy with GH¢5000 Prison Ladies fine

Ghanaian female referee Theresa Bremansu has been left upset due to the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the Normalization Committee to fine Prison Ladies GH¢5000.
The referee was assaulted by a Prisons Officer after their Ladies team lost 1-0 to Ampem Darkoa in the first leg semi-final of Women’s Special Competition.
According to Theresa Bremansu, since her rigours torture, the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) has not come to her aid and she is of the view punishment to Prison Ladies is not enough to deter others from such practices.
"Honestly the GH¢5000 fine by the Normalization committee for the assault is not good. Supporters take the laws into their hands and they don’t get any severe punishments. I got beaten up for GH¢5000?," she told Happy FM.
"RAG as an Association has not done anything for me even since I got assaulted, It was the Vice President who has shown concern to me," she added.
"I have paid for all expenses medically and even the police extract forms. I took care of myself. The only person from the GFA who contacted me when I got assaulted was Mr Alex Asante.
"It was the day after I was assaulted and he called to check if I have been to the hospital. Lawyer Naa Odofoley also called but she wants me to come to Accra for the finals and present medals to the players."
"The guy who assaulted me is called sergeant Baffour Awuah. He was not drunk when he was beating me. He is the only person I have an issue with not the GFA or RAG. We have laws in the country and I will exercise my rights as a citizen," she said.
"I haven’t gotten a penny from the match that I was beaten up and I don’t even know how much I am supposed to get from officiating the games."