Referees cheating us due to our relationship with Kurt Okraku - Dreams FC coach alleges

Dreams FC coach and technical director Abdul Karim Zito has slammed referees for being partial towards his outfit due to the relationship they have with Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.
Kurt Okraku, owner of Dreams FC resigned from his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Dawu-based club following succeding Kwesi Nyantakyi as GFA President.
READ ALSO: Kotoko-Liberty share spoils as Hearts of Oak stun Dreams in Ghana Premier League match week 7
However, Zito believes Kurt Okraku’s involvement in the club is having a negative effect on them in the league this season.
The Still Believe lads on Sunday suffered their third loss of the season when Hearts of Oak beat them 1-0 at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu.
Speaking after the game, he said Dreams should have been awarded a penalty when Roberto Addo fouled Eric Gawu inside the box.
“We are being punished because of the GFA President Kurt Okraku, the referees should be firm and do their job, they should be free in their minds when officiating in our matches,” Zito told reporters.
“The referee (Morrison Esso) felt had he whistle for a penalty in that minute, people will say he did that because of the GFA President who is the former Executive Chairman of our club.”
“Now it’s GIGI and Prince who are leading the club, referees should know this and allow us to play our football.”
Dreams occupy 8th on the standings and play as a guest to Liberty Professional at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.
READ ALSO: 5 things we learned from the Ghana Premier League matchday 7