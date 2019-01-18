Revealed: This is why Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was the reason behind Zinedine Zidane’s exit from Real Madrid, former Los Blancos president Ramon Calderon had revealed.
Zidane quit Madrid just five days after guiding them to their third consecutive Champions League title back in May with Cristiano Ronaldo also ditching the Spanish giants for Juventus afterward.
And now, more than seven months after their departure, Calderon has made a startling revelation saying the Frenchman wanted the club to keep Ronaldo and sell Gareth Bale but current Madrid president Florentino Perez did exactly the opposite.
“He insisted on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo and transferring Bale,” Calderon told Bleacher Report’s Richard Fitzpatrick, adding, “The president did completely the opposite. Zidane also wanted to sign some players and transfer others – apart from Bale – but he didn’t get [his wishes], so he decided to leave. And he was right.”